Court remands ex-Governor Lamido in prison

•Jigawa PDP, Fayose seek ex-governor’s release

THE Dutse Magistrates’ Court II in Jigawa State has remanded former Governor Sule Lamido in prison till May 4, for ruling over his bail application.

Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting disturbance, criminal deformation, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace, contrary to Sections 113, 114 and 117 of the Penal Code.

But Lamido pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr. Felix Jones Osimerha, applied for his bail.

He said: “The accused person has stayed in detention beyond the constitutional 24 hours. He was invited by the police on April 28, telling him to report on April 30. He honoured the invitation and has been detained till this morning when he was brought to court.”

The defending counsel assured the court Lamido will not interfere with the investigation, evidence and will not jump bail, considering his status as a former governor and a law-abiding citizen.

But prosecution counsel Mr. Ekenna Egnatus objected to the bail application, saying the accused is a public figure, having a large followership, and his release may be a security threat, “considering the charges in the FIR”.

Magistrate Usman Muhammed Lamin adjourned till May 4 for ruling on the bail application.

“Both parties submitted their reasons for and against the bail, supported by so many Sections of the law. I, hereby, adjourn the case till May 4 for ruling. The accused should, however, remain in prison till then,” he said.

Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose have called for Lamido’s unconditional release.

The PDP condemned the arrest and continued detention of Lamido.

A statement by its chairman, Salisu Mamuda Ku’it, said: “The continues detention of Alhaji Sule Lamido is illegal, null and void, and has no place in the laws of this land.

“The PDP in Jigawa State is compelled to make this statement, to let the world know about the continued illegal detention and infringement of the fundamental human right of our leader Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“We believe that his continued detention has no connection whatsoever with any inciting statement. We view this as a well-scripted ploy to punish him for his defiance against the evil forces of the APC that is taking this country hostage.”

Fayose, who condemned Lamido’s arrest, described it as another attempt to muzzle the opposition and cow PDP candidates nursing presidential ambition.

A statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, described Lamido’s detention as “childish and ridiculous”.

The post Court remands ex-Governor Lamido in prison appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

