Court remands two whistle-blowers in prison

Federal High Court in Maiduguri has remanded two whistle-blowers, Buhari Fannami and Ba-Kura Abdullahi, in prison pending their trial for allegedly giving wrong information.

The two suspects were arraigned on a one-count charge before Justice M.T. Salihu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged abuse of the whistle-blowing policy.

A statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Fannami misled the EFCC with the information about illegally acquired money purportedly buried at the residence of Ba’a Lawan.

The statement said Fannami’s information turned out to be false after the execution of a search warrant.

The charge reads: “That you, Buhari Fannami on or about of May 8, 2017 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did make statement to officers of the EFCC under the Whistle Blowing policy to the effect that large sums of money being the proceeds of crime were buried in the residence of Ba’a Lawan at Pompomari Layout along Pompomari Bypass, Maiduguri, which information/statement you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 39 (2) (a) and 39 (2) (b) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004 respectively”.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the prosecution Alkassim Ja’afar asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending trial.

Justice Salihu adjourned the matter till June 7 and 8, for hearing and ordered the accused remanded in prison custody.

Ba-Kura Abdullahi also gave false information that a large amount of money in naira and foreign currencies were buried in the residence of Ba’a Lawan.

Justice Salihu adjourned his case to June 7 and 8, for trial and ordered the accused remanded in prison custody.

Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday, said about 2,500 whistle-blowers had given information to the Federal Government.

The post Court remands two whistle-blowers in prison appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

