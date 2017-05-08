Court restrains CBN from transferring Keystone Bank shares

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefelie, and the management of Keystone Bank from the transfer of the bank’s shares to those it was purportedly sold to, pending the determination of the motion on notice before the Court of Appeal.

The decision was taken after the court heard the counsel to the plaintiff, Wole Balogun, address the court on the failure of the governor of the CBN to obey a court order.

Counsel to the defendants, Samuel Onah, pointed out that there was already an order of stay of proceedings.

The court asked the CBN governor to explain why he should not be committed to prison for contempt of court on account of the supervisory and regulatory power of the CBN regarding the purported sale of Keystone Bank to Sigma Golf Nig Limited and River Bank Consortium.

This, according to the court presided over by Justice Valentine Achi, was after due notice of a pending order of the court mandating all parties to maintain the status quo on one hand and the CBN governor to mediate in the dispute and report back to the court on the other.

The case was adjourned for ruling till June 19, 2017.

The post Court restrains CBN from transferring Keystone Bank shares appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

