Court rules on Oronsaye’s no-case submission May 9
FEDERAL Capital Territory High Court will rule on the no-case submission filed by the former Head of Service Steve Oronsaye who is facing N190million Corruption charges on May 9. Embattled Oronsaye was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was docked for breach of […]
