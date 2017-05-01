Court sentence judiciary staff to life imprisonment for stabbing his flatmate’s wife

A 49-year-old judiciary staff in Delta state identified as Narebor Stephen Donbrapade,has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delta State High court sitting in Ughelli for stabbing his flatmate’s wife, Stella Avwenayerhe to death at their home in Otobo Street, Ughelli in January 2013. According to reports, Stephen and Stella’s husband rented a three …

