Court sentence man to death by hanging for killing Six year old girl

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Yusuf Nasiru, to death by hanging for strangulating and hacking to death a six-year-old girl. Justice Eni Esan held that the evidence before the court proved that Nasiru was guilty of murder. Mr. Esan said the prosecutor, Abdualah Olawale, was able …

