Court sentence Man to seven years imprisonment for a 12 year-old girl
Justice Maruf Adegbola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Friday, sentenced one Gafar Asimiyu to seven years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old girl. Adegbola said evidence before him showed that the accused was guilty of the charge of r*pe preferred against him. “The medical report from Adeoyo Hospital indicated that there …
