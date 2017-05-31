Court sentences 2 Thai men to death for murder over iPhone 7

A Thai court on Wednesday sentenced two men to death for murdering another Thai man over his iPhone 7, a court official told dpa. According to the police, in January, Wasin Luengjam, 26, was stabbed to death by two men in a Bangkok suburb who had also slit his throat. The incident was caught on…

The post Court sentences 2 Thai men to death for murder over iPhone 7 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

