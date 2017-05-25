Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentences politician to six years imprisonment for posting on facebook

Posted on May 25, 2017

A Federal High Court on Thursday sentenced a prominent Ethiopian opposition politician to six years and six months for accusing the government of using disproportionate force against demonstrators. Yonathan Tesfaye, a Former Public Relations Head of the Blue Party, one of the East African country’s main opposition parties was charged with stirring unrest and inciting …

