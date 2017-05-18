Court sets May 25 for Ifeanyi Ubah hearing

The hearing of the Chairman, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah has been fixed by a Federal High Court in Lagos on May 25 in hearing the suit involving the , and the State Security Service alongside others. Justice Idris Mohammed adjourned the matter after hearing counter affidavits filed by counsel to the 4th …

The post Court sets May 25 for Ifeanyi Ubah hearing appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

