Court throws out Chimene’s case – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Court throws out Chimene's case
The Herald
MINISTER of state for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandiitawepi Chimene's bid to rescind an order that named former Zanu-PF parliamentarian Christopher Mutsvanga as the licit leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, went …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!