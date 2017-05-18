Court throws out Jobless Brotherhood application on unregistered SIM-cards

The High Court in Kampala has declined to restrain the Uganda Communications’ Communication (UCC) from deactivating all unregistered SIM-cards tomorrow May 19 2017.

Justice Steven Musota on Thursday dismissed an application for a temporary injunction filed by the Jobless Brotherhood that sought to block UCC from switching off unregistered mobile phone users until the main case is heard and disposed off.

Justice Musota noted that the said application is overtaken by events since it was filed long before government extended the sim-card registration deadline to tomorrow’s date.

He therefore ordered lawyers for both UCC who were led by Edwin Karugire and the applicants’ lawyer Eron Kiiza to file written submissions on the remaining issue of only recognising the National ID as the official document for this exercise.

Justice Musota said he will then deliver judgement on the matter on the June 8 2017.

The Jobless Brotherhood describe themselves as “a non partisan youth platform for exposing and curbing youth exploitation, manipulation, desertion, unemployment and corruption in Uganda.”

They are better known for the protests against graft and cronyism in which they drop piglets usually around parliament. The Brotherhood claims to have 5,000 members.

The ultimatum Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) issued to Ugandans to re-register their SIM-cards has ended with immense anger and frustration at the way UCC does business.

The main source of contention about the process stemmed from the use of National IDs. Those who did not have the IDs said passports should have been an alternative document for reregistration or even driving permits.

The lot who had lost their IDs also criticized UCC for the lack of consideration since the process of getting an ID proved tedious. UCC and police in a joint statement saying unregistered simcards were abetting crime. UCC announced that anyone who does not heed to the directive would have their simcard deactivated.

The post Court throws out Jobless Brotherhood application on unregistered SIM-cards appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

