Court delays DA’s bid to force Zuma to reveal why he fired Gordhan – Citizen

Posted on May 2, 2017


Court delays DA's bid to force Zuma to reveal why he fired Gordhan
The DA said in court papers President Jacob Zuma 'failed to appreciate the urgency and continued social and political harm' resulting from his Cabinet reshuffle. The Democratic Alliance's urgent bid to force President Jacob Zuma to provide them with
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

