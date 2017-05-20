Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

She will always stay in our hearts – Courtney is laid to rest – News24

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

She will always stay in our hearts – Courtney is laid to rest
News24
Cape Town – Courtney Pieters' life and heart is as pure as the white coffin in which her body is, a deacon at the Old Apostolic Church in Elsies River said on Saturday. Ronald van Rensburg was one of the preachers at the 3-year-old's funeral service.
Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to restEyewitness News
Hundreds gather to say a final goodbye to #CourtneyPietersIndependent Online
Courtney Pieters laid to restCitizen
Times LIVE –South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.