She will always stay in our hearts – Courtney is laid to rest – News24
|
News24
|
She will always stay in our hearts – Courtney is laid to rest
News24
Cape Town – Courtney Pieters' life and heart is as pure as the white coffin in which her body is, a deacon at the Old Apostolic Church in Elsies River said on Saturday. Ronald van Rensburg was one of the preachers at the 3-year-old's funeral service.
Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to rest
Hundreds gather to say a final goodbye to #CourtneyPieters
Courtney Pieters laid to rest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!