Courtois defends Moses over dive: He doesn’t need to apologise – Goal.com

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports


Courtois defends Moses over dive: He doesn't need to apologise
Thibaut Courtois has leapt to the defence of Victor Moses, claiming the Nigeria need not apologise following Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal after he was sent off. The Blues doubles hope vanished in tin air when Moses was shown a second yellow card for …
