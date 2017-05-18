‘Covenant tops in research endeavours among universities’

Elsevier SciVal, the world acclaimed ready-to-use solution that offers easy access to the research performance of 8,500 institutions and 220 countries, has ranked Covenant University (CU), Ota, Ogun State, number one globally in some research endeavours based on its latest computations.

It also rated the university among the top 10 in other areas. Revealing details of the achievement at a meeting between the Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, the university management, deans of colleges, directors and heads of departments, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Aderemi Atayero, said that through the financial support of the board of regents, the university had signed up with Elsevier SciVal, an initiative that has given the institution the opportunity to monitor its achievements in terms of research, publications and citations.

He stated that CU was able to identify its areas of distinctive and emerging competencies courtesy of the SciVal software, which talks about competencies of universities in research endeavours.

The chancellor, while acknowledging that the achievement was by God’s grace, said CU’s vision of being one of the top 10 universities in the world by the year 2022 has received a boost.

He said that the institution must celebrate God, as “this is too much for our age as a university. Celebration of vision 10:2022 has already started with the results in the ranking. We are closer than ever imagined to the vision.”

Over 13 million publications for the period 2011-2015 were extracted from the Scopus database, to form 168,092 clusters. SciVal subsequently identified 53 publication clusters in which Covenant University has a significant presence. The 53 publication clusters were grouped into 16 competencies for CU.

SciVal classified four of the 16 competencies as distinctive competencies of CU because they are significantly large fields, and the institution is leading these fields in terms of publications, highly cited publications, and/or innovation.

“Indeed, CU, looking at the data from 2011 to 2015 as calculated by Elsevier, was rated world number one in research endeavours such as (Wind Power, Wind and Turbine) and (Corrosion, Corrosion Inhibitors, Carbon Steel). World Number Two (2) in (Trade, Remittance, Effect) and (Housing; Residential Satisfaction, Satisfaction).

“These achievements, had enabled the university to identify 16 areas of competence to invest in, research wise, adding that it was time to synergise to go forward with strong thrust,” Atayero said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News.

