Covenant University 2017/2018 Admission Screening Announced (See How To Apply & Requirements)

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into undergraduate degree programmes for 2017/2018 on a full-time basis.

For details on available programmes and specific requirements, visit http://admission.covenantuniversity.edu.ng/our-programs/

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

-Prospective students of Covenant University are to obtain the JAMB forms, choose Covenant University and sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Board as prescribed in the relevant advertisement for the 2017/2018 admission exercise.

-In addition, applicants must complete the Covenant University Application Forms, available online.

-Use the Application Requirements Checklist section below to prepare your application for submission.

-Review the website information for your programme of interest, specific programme admission requirements and application deadlines. All materials submitted in support of the application must be received by the published application deadline.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Candidates are to apply through the online application portal by CLICKING HERE.

Statement of Purpose

A statement of purpose (not more that 500 word count) should be prepared and submitted online with the application. The personal statement should address your intellectual interests, academic and professional objectives, visions and goals for life. Please review the academic programmes for details listed by specific undergraduate programmes.

Principal and Pastoral Reference Letters

Two official recommendations are required for your application to be completed. These recommendations must be from persons in positions to appraise your potential for undergraduate study at Covenant University. These persons should include the following: Spiritual Leader, Principal or Any teacher from your school. Covenant University requires the use of the online recommendation system, which utilizes a secure system that will:

-Automatically email your recommendation providers with instructions for online submission of the recommendation.

-Allow applicants to track recommendations received or not received and follow up with recommenders who still need to submit their appraisals.

-Expedite the processing of the recommendations, which will be included in the online application once submitted.

-Automatically notify you when recommendations have been received.

Uploading of Credentials

The application would only be considered completed if you upload the following credentials:

-Birth Certificate

-Scanned 2017 JAMB result with your passport clearly visible on it

-WAEC or NECO Result (if available)

-Letter of Sponsorship by Parents

Please note that all the documents must be in PDF and not more than 100kb

If application materials are forged, falsified or altered, the Admissions Office will notify all relevant officials. Submission of such materials will disqualify an applicant for admission

Non-Refundable Application Fee

The application form fee is non-refundable. The application form can be saved with a view of completion at a later date. An application cannot be submitted if the application fee is not paid at the end of the form. The application fee for the 2017/2018 academic year is N6,550 (Six Thousand Naira Only). Transaction charges apply: N600 (Six Hundred Naira Only) via over the counter transaction, while N900 (Nine Hundred Naira Only) via Card Payment. The fee can be paid by debit/credit card.

SCREENING DETAILS

There will be a Computer based Post-UTME screening, which will take place at Covenant University, Canaan Land, Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Ota. The screening schedule would be accessible via the Screening Booking. Candidates will be notified via text messages.

You are to appear on the day of the interview with original and photocopy of all the uploaded documents.