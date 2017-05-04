Coventry graduate recounts life-changing commitment to tackling terrorism – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Coventry graduate recounts life-changing commitment to tackling terrorism
Myjoyonline.com
A Coventry University graduate has spoken of how he stopped a young man from joining ISIS with just hours to spare and of his ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism during an alumni event in Ghana on April 29. Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, a graduate of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!