Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coventry graduate recounts life-changing commitment to tackling terrorism – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Coventry graduate recounts life-changing commitment to tackling terrorism
Myjoyonline.com
A Coventry University graduate has spoken of how he stopped a young man from joining ISIS with just hours to spare and of his ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism during an alumni event in Ghana on April 29. Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, a graduate of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.