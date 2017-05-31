Covfefe: What does Donald Trump’s tweet actually mean and what was he trying to write? – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Covfefe: What does Donald Trump's tweet actually mean and what was he trying to write?
The Independent
The president's cryptic and mysterious tweet has spawned memes and a lot of confusion as people work out what he was trying to say. Even Merriam-Webster, the dictionary that has become one of Donald Trump's most prominent and unlikely critics, had to …
Trump typo: 'Covfefe' tweet mocked on internet
Trump Tweets 'Covfefe,' and a Waiting World Supplies the Punchlines
Trump victim of social media ridicule after gibberish tweet
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!