CPC, association raise committee to address consumer abuse – Nigeria Today

May 24, 2017

CPC, association raise committee to address consumer abuse
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) have raised a technical committee to develop a mutually acceptable compensation code to address consumer abuse in the sector. Mr Tunde …
