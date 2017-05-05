CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products
Daily Trust
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of some new and unregistered products being introduced into markets, saying many of such products were injurious to health. Mr Garuba Ahmad, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of …
