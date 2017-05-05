CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of some new and unregistered products being introduced into markets, saying many of such products were injurious to health. Garuba Ahmad, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the council, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in…
The post CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!