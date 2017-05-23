Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Craig Shakespeare closes in on Leicester City job as he flies to France for crunch talks – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Craig Shakespeare closes in on Leicester City job as he flies to France for crunch talks
Telegraph.co.uk
Craig Shakespeare has flown to France for talks with Leicester City's owners as he closes in on the job as manager. Shakespeare jetted out to Nice on Tuesday evening to meet up with chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to discuss the prospect of him …
Ranieri to return to managementSuperSport
Chelsea news: Claudio Ranieri says N'Golo Kante and Frank Lampard are not his best ever signingsMetro
Leicester City 'open talks with Craig Shakespeare over permanent deal'Sports Mole
Ninety Minutes Online (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.