Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Craig Shakespeare says his Leicester future will be resolved next week – SkySports

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Craig Shakespeare says his Leicester future will be resolved next week
SkySports
Shakespeare has hinted talks with the club's owners are imminent, with the 53-year-old expected to be given the job long term. Shakespeare signed a contract as manager until the end of the season when he replaced Claudio Ranieri in February and has …
Leicester News: Craig Shakespeare to be named as manager next weekDaily Star
Riyad Mahrez could be dropped from penalty taking dutiesDaily Mail
Craig Shakespeare wants quick decision on Leicester City jobTelegraph.co.uk

all 38 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.