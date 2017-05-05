Create enabling environment to tackle cancer, expert urges FG

An Oncologist, Adewunmi Olaniyi, has advised the Federal Government to create a conducive environment for Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders to reduce the burden of cancer.

Olaniyi, who works at the Bravi Foundation Centre, Abuja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the burden of cancer had increased globally.

“ The burden of death from cancer is more in the low income countries due to late diagnosis and lack of facilities in which Nigeria is listed.

“Lack of facilities has been a great challenge in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer as most cancer patients here don’t have access to early detection,

“Cases are picked up at advance stages where it becomes too late to handle and this has contributed greatly to the increase in the burden of death from cancer.

“Government should establish infrastructure to ensure that people suffering from cancer have adequate access to such facilities.

“Government should also support non profitable organisations and the private sector in creating a wide coverage for cancer treatment across the nation.

“Cancer is the most expensive disease to treat globally and it requires support; but if it is detected early, it is cheaper and less of a burden, “Olaniyi said.

She, however, urged the public to focus on the prevention of cancer by adopting healthy lifestyle.

“About 80 per cent of cancer cases are due to lifestyle factors like sedentary lifestyle, smoking or unhealthy food.

“A lot of our staple foods are rich in vegetables and fibres which have good nutrients for the body, but these days, people prefer to go for processed foods that are totally unhealthy, “she said.

The post Create enabling environment to tackle cancer, expert urges FG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

