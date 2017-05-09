Create more registration units, Emami tells INEC

By Dave Osho

Niger Delta activist, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has called on Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately direct the Electoral Officer for Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, to create registration units in Escravos and other Itsekiri communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, to enable the Itsekiri participate in the ongoing exercise.

Emami, who spoke to newsmen in Warri, said the Itsekiri in Escravos and other parts of Warri South-West Council Area in the state cannot participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration as a result of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis.

He explained that since the commencement of the ongoing voter registration on April 27, Itsekiri of eligible age have been shut out from the exercise, noting that they cannot go to INEC Office at Ogbe-Ijoh because of the tension created by the protracted Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute.

He said the situation will disenfranchise Itsekiri people of Warri South-West council in the build-up to the 2019 election if not addressed.

