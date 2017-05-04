Pages Navigation Menu

Create more registration units, Emami tells INEC

Posted on May 4, 2017

Niger Delta activist, Chief Ayirimi Emami has called on INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to immediately direct the Electoral Officer for Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state to create registration units in Escravos and other Itsekiri communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, to enable Itsekiris participate in the ongoing exercise.

Emami  who spoke to newsmen today  in Warri,  said Itsekiris in Escravos and other parts of Warri  South-West Local Government Area in the State cannot participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration as a result of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis.

He explained that since the commencement of the ongoing voter registration Thursday April 27, Itsekiri of eligible age have been shut out from the exercise, noting that  they cannot go to INEC Office at Ogbe-Ijoh because of the tension created by the protracted Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute.

This scenario will disenfranchise Itsekiri people of Warri South-West Local Government Area in the build-up to the 2019 election,  Emami added .

