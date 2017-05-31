Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extends Recovery

Key Highlights Creditbit price managed to move further up and broke the 0.00027BTC resistance against the Bitcoin. There was a break above a bearish trend line and resistance at 0.00028BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). At the moment, the price is consolidating above the 0.00025BTC support, which holds the key … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extends Recovery

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Extends Recovery appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

