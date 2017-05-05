Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC In Downtrend

Key Highlights Creditbit price continued to move down and traded below the 0.00070BTC support against the Bitcoin. There is a declining channel pattern with resistance at 0.00065BTC formed on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). On the downside, there is a crucial support at 0.00060BTC, which must prevent further downsides. Creditbit price … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC In Downtrend

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC In Downtrend appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

