Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Remain Pressured

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Creditbit price moved down once again after a failed upside move towards 0.00060BTC against the Bitcoin. There is an important bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00048BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap), acting as a hurdle. The recent decline was more due to a sold rise in Bitcoin … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Remain Pressured

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Remain Pressured appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.