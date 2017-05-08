Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Struggle Continues
Key Highlights Creditbit price extended its downside move and traded below the 0.00065BTC support against the Bitcoin. A declining channel pattern highlighted in the last analysis is still active with resistance at 0.00055BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). On the downside, the pair just managing to hold the 0.00050BTC support … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Struggle Continues
The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Struggle Continues appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!