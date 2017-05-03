Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Under Resistance

Key Highlights Creditbit price moved down a few points and traded close to the 0.00060BTC level against the Bitcoin. There was a recovery, but a major horizontal resistance at 0.000705BTC formed on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap) is acting as a hurdle. On the downside, a major support is formed above … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Under Resistance

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Under Resistance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

