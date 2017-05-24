CRICKET: Cheema blasts Canada to opening day victory over Uganda

World Cricket League Division 3

Canada 234/8 in 42 overs( Rizwan Cheema 91(44), Nitish Kumar 43(43), DN Pathirana 35(72), Henry Senyondo 1/48 in 9 overs, Charles Waiswa 2/42 in 7 overs) beat Uganda 168/10 in 38.2 overs (Mohammed Irfan 31(23), Deus Muhumuza 30(54), Cecil Pervez 4/44 n 8 overs, N. Dutta 2/14 in 6 overs) by 66 runs

Lugogo, Uganda | UGCRICKETcom| Uganda had set up a very strong display of bowling and fielding led by left arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo and a brilliant run out by Charles Waiswa but a costly drop of Canada’s Cheema reminded the hosts that no mistake goes unpunished at this level.

Rizwan Cheema smashed 10 sixes to take the game away from Uganda after hosts had Canada in trouble on Day One of the World Cricket League Division 3 at Lugogo.

Cheema was eventually caught at deep sqaure leg by Ukani Shehzad diving forward and the Canada innings ended for 234 in their allotted overs.

Uganda’s run chase was dented early on by the swing of Cecil Pervez who picked openers Arthur Kyobe and Hamu Kayondo. Uganda eventually fell short by 66 runs.

Man of Match: Uganda V Canada Rizwaan Cheema. #ICCWCL3UG pic.twitter.com/r05aO6mcLC — Ug Cricket (@UgCricket) May 24, 2017

Uganda takes on Singapore in Entebbe today hoping for better luck.

The eight-day tournament ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division 3 involves Canada, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Uganda and USA. These are six of the 26 teams who still remain from the 83 Members on the road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Source: UGcricket.com

