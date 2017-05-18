Crisis looms between Presidency, Senate – Vanguard
ABUJA— STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that crisis looms between the Presidency and the Senate over Presidency's appointment of a new Director-General for the National Lottery Commission, Adolphus Ekpe, without sending the name to the …
