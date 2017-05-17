Pages Navigation Menu

Crisis: PDP reps caucus inaugurates 13- man committee to examine current political development

Posted on May 17, 2017

IN VIEW of the current political crisis in the party, the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday constituted a 13-man ad-hoc committee to examine the party’s chances ahead of 2019 general elections. The ad-hoc committee Chaired by Hon. Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) is expected to review the […]

