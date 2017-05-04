Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 million followers on instagram – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 million followers on instagram
NAIJ.COM
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed man on Instagram as reached 100 million followers. The Portuguese is also the the most followed athlete on the site with Neymar closing on to him with 74million. READ ALSO: Manchester United fans …
Real Madrid News: Ronaldo contract vow, Star to miss Atletico clash, £72m Man Utd blowExpress.co.uk
Man United News: Cristiano Ronaldo dream move is Red Devils returnDaily Star
Thomas Muller: Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon – but his most impressive skills are often forgottenMirror.co.uk
Daily Post North Wales –Soccer Laduma –UPI.com
all 63 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.