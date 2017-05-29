WC dam average dam levels drop to 18% – Eyewitness News
WC dam average dam levels drop to 18%
Eyewitness News
The average for dams supplying Cape Town is at 19.35, which is down from 19.97 last week. FILE: A shallow stream of water runs through the Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Bertram Malgas. Cape Town water restrictions · Water crisis. Email; Print …
Critical Western Cape dam levels fall further
The Clanwilliam Dam is now at just six percent
Western Cape dams drop below 20%
