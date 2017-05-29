Cross River Can Boast of Several Achievements – Ayade

By Olanrewaju Arotimi

The Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Monday said his administration can boast of several achievements, two years after its inauguration.

According to Ayade, in a statement to mark the 2017 democracy day, the state can boldly pinpoint some tangible achievements including the consistent payment of workers salaries, recorded in the last two years.

In the statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, the governor said detailed design for his administration’s signature projects had been completed, and preliminary works have since commenced.

The statement also indicated that construction works had been completed in the garment factory, while works at the state’s 21. megawatts power plant was near completion.

“The state has recorded tremendous strides since he assumed office even as he acknowledged that a lot more needs to be done.

” In two years, we can boldly say that our civil servants are not hungry as salaries remain paid as and when due, our garment factory, which has provided employment for thousands of our people has since commenced production, our 21 megawatts power plant to boost electricity supply within Calabar is nearing completion.

” Detailed designs for our signature 275km super highway and Bakassi deep seaport have been completed and preliminary works have since commenced as we arrive to decouple the state from federal allocation”, the statement read in part.

