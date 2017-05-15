Cross River establishes job placement centre – Daily Trust
|
Cross River establishes job placement centre
Daily Trust
Cross River State has established a job placement centre where unemployed graduates and skilled youths can source for jobs. The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Comrade Asu Okang disclosed this in Calabar. He said that it was an innovation to …
