Cross River Parents Sell Daughter To Pay Rent, Start Up Business – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 11, 2017


Cross River Parents Sell Daughter To Pay Rent, Start Up Business
A couple in Cross River state have been arrested for for allegedly selling their six-year old daughter for N400,000. naira.jpg. Cross River state Commissioner for Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested on April 26 following a tip off
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

