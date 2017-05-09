Cross River Senator Defects From PDP to APC

The Senator representing Cross River Central, John Owan Enoh, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Enoh announced his defection on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

He cited personal reasons for his defection.

On his part, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, welcomed him to the APC amid protests by PDP senators.

