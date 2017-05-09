Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross River senator, Enoh, dumps PDP for APC

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

Cross River senator, Enoh, dumps PDP for APC

John Enoh, senator representing Cross River central, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enoh is chairman of the senate committee on finance.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, Enoh said he had registered as a member of the APC in his ward.

At this point, the chamber became rowdy as APC senators got up to welcome Enoh to the party.

Commenting on the development, senate president, Bukola Saraki, wished him well on his sojourn in the APC.

“I wish him fruitful service to his people on the platform he has chosen,” Saraki said.

 

TheCable

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.