Cross River: Stop paying early salaries, it will affect us – Workers beg Ayade
Cross River State workers have protested Governor Ben Ayade’s payment of early salaries to them. They lamented that they finish the money as soon as it enters their accounts. The workers got their May salary on April 30, on the eve of May Day, few days after April salary was paid, even while others in […]
