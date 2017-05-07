Cross River suspends LG elections again

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has again, for the second time, suspended the local government elections in the state slated for June 17 this year.

CROSIEC in a public notice dated May 4, 2017, signed by its Chairman, Mike Ushie, a copy of which was obtained by BDSUNDAY, said the suspension is “due to the ongoing INEC Continues Voters Registration (CVR) from April 27th – July 25th 2017.”

Furthermore, it revealed that the decision to suspend the election became pertinent following stakeholders’ meetings across the state.

The statement added that “The Commission has accordingly consulted with all political parties/stakeholders on the decision and call for understanding.”

It will be recalled that the commission had earlier shifted the date of the elections last year owing to financial reasons.

