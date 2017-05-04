Crown Polytechnic Student Abandons Baby, Flees After Giving Birth in Ekiti (Photos)

A student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo Ado-Ekiti identified as Ayodeji Oluwatosin has allegedly abandoned her baby boy at the Tayo-Tayo Medical Clinic and Maternity Centre, a private hospital in Ilawe-Ekiti just few hours after giving birth on Tuesday, 2nd of May, 2017.The lady reportedly attempted to have the baby in her hostel after the man who got her impregnated denied being responsible.

But

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

