Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil Prices Crash And Rebound After Technical Selloff – Yahoo Finance

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Yahoo Finance

Oil Prices Crash And Rebound After Technical Selloff
Yahoo Finance
Oil prices crashed on Thursday before bouncing back in trading on Friday, suggesting that the crash was due more to a technical selloff rather than disappointing fundamentals. Friday, May 5, 2017. (Click to enlarge). (Click to enlarge). (Click to enlarge).
Could Oil Drop To $42?OilPrice.com
Opec may need more than its oil output extensionThe National
Crude Oil Futures – Weekly Outlook: May 8 – 12Nasdaq
Bloomberg –Express.co.uk –AMEinfo –Trade Arabia
all 68 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.