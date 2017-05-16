Crude oil pre-shipment inspection contracts breach due process – Daily Trust
|
|
Crude oil pre-shipment inspection contracts breach due process
A House of Representatives panel yesterday uncovered several breaches in the procurement processes in the contracts for the pre-shipment inspection of Nigeria's crude oil. The committee on public procurement, chaired by Rep Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), …
