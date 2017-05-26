2017 Hajj: Oyo board sets June 8 registration deadline – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
2017 Hajj: Oyo board sets June 8 registration deadline
P.M. News
The Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has set June 8 as the deadline for payment, registration and submission of international passports for all intending pilgrims in the state. The Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, disclosed …
Economy affecting responses to 2017 Hajj
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!