CSO: Group Distribute Free Food And Clothes To Less Privilege Nigerians

A non-profit humanitarian organization, Voice of Divine Truth

International Outreach, aka Voice of Change Network, the convener of

Project-Help-a-Child Global Campaign has showered love on less

privilege Nigerians by distributing free food and clothing items to them

in Ikeja- Lagos, The free Food/Cloth bank, which is a pet project of the

organization,

is aimed at creating social advocacy on the need for individuals to show

love and

care for one another especially the needy.

Speaking during the event which held at Saint Leo Catholic Church,

Ikeja, The International Coordinator of the group, Mr. Azemobor Gregory

said “This initiative was birthed out of the need for us to show love

and care towards the needy amongst us. We receive donations of clothing

and food items from generous individuals and public-spirited corporate

organizations. Items received are then distributed FREE to the less

privilege in the society- Indigent kids, destitute, widows, beggars, the

disable, street children, the elderly etc.

The major goal of this exercise is to spearhead a social advocacy that

will inspire individuals

and the society to develop a culture of love and care for one another

especially the poor amongst us.

Speaking further, Azemobor admonished individuals to cultivate

charitable lifestyle as the key to a life of fulfillment, “ let me use

this opportunity to encourage each and every one of us to develop a

lifestyle of giving as this is the essence of our lives. Somebody says

you make a living by what you get while you make a life by what you

give. This fundamental principle of life ought to guide our daily

relationship with one another. We should play down on materialism and

primitive accumulation. Let us endeavor to serve others as this is the

core purpose of our existence”

“The bigger vision of this project is to build a Charity Warehouse to

receive food and cloth donations from generous individuals and corporate

organizations. Such items donated will be distributed free to the poor.

Our target is to feed 20,000 hungry people on daily basis. People can

also walk into the Charity Warehouse and receive free clothing on daily

basis”

“Let me specially appeal to corporate organization to support this

project, especially those manufacturing food items. This is a

sponsorship that impacts directly on the welfare of the poor. Let us do

this together. Individuals are also urged to support the project by

donating food and clothing items” Azemobor added

The post CSO: Group Distribute Free Food And Clothes To Less Privilege Nigerians appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

