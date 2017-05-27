Cult war: Two shot in Ondo, 12 arrested

By Dayo Johnson Akure

TWO persons were again shot during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups in Ondo town, Ondo state. This is coming barely five days after a graduate ,Peter Sunday was shot dead by suspected cult groups in the same town.

Bloody clashes between rival cult groups in the town have remained a source of concern for its residents in recent time. Saturday Vanguard gathered that 12 suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the latest clash in the town.

The clash reportedly led to the hurried closure of shops and offices as dangerous weapons were freely used by both factions. Reports had it that some boys in mask riding on motorcycles reportedly opened fire on some local government contract staff employed by the Ondo West council area for revenue collection.

They were allegedly sent by another rival revenue collection group who are not favourably disposed to the council contracting out the revenue collection job. It was gathered that the contract revenue staff were trailed to the market area and were allowed to start their daily duties when they were pounced upon by the other group.

One of the contract staff attacked who identified himself as Dahunsi Ademola described the incident as very unfortunate, adding they were in the area on the fateful day and were to begin their daily operation when they were attacked

Ademola alleged that their attackers were suspected cult members engaged by the rival unapproved revenue collection officials

“We were at the junction on fateful day including my partner to carry out our duty on the road that links Barracks road to Okedasa streets, when a group of boys who wore masks on motor-bikes started shooting at us.

“Immediately we noticed the presence of the group in the area, we took to our heels apparently to escape from the scene, but we were so unlucky as the bullet hit us. I fell down and pretended as if I was dead, while my partner escaped with gun wounds.

Ademola is currently on admission at a private hospital in Ondo town.

Police Image Maker Femi Joseph confirmed the shooting of the two persons by suspected cult members and the arrest of 12 suspects.

Joseph said detectives are screening the suspects to know their culpability in the crime before charging them to court.

